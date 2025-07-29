Flowers Foods: Setbacks Dangerously Push Up Payout Ratios

Jul. 29, 2025 3:16 AM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) StockFLO
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Flowers Foods faces ongoing organic growth challenges, with the Simple Mills acquisition adding leverage but only modestly improving growth prospects.
  • The dividend payout ratio has climbed to an unsustainable 90%, limiting financial flexibility and raising concerns about long-term capital allocation priorities.
  • Despite a tempting 6% dividend yield and low earnings multiple, elevated debt and persistent business softness keep me cautious on the stock.
  • Management's focus on dividend hikes over prudent financial management is troubling, and I am not comfortable buying the dip despite apparent valuation appeal.

Sliced Bread in Plastic Bag

Oksana Ermak/iStock via Getty Images

At the start of the year, I concluded that Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was moving from bread to crumbs, as it was trying to address lackluster organic growth with a strategic $795 million deal to acquire Simple

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.95K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

