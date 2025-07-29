Freelancer Limited (FLNCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Freelancer Limited (OTCQX:FLNCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

August Piao - Senior Product Manager

Robert Matthew Barrie - Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO

Robert Matthew Barrie

Hello, and welcome to the Freelancer Limited 2025 Half Year Financial Results. My name is Matt Barrie. I'm the Chief Executive and Chairman of Freelancer Limited.

With me today, I have Neil Katz, the Chief Financial Officer of the business; Andrew Bateman, who's the VP of Product Management and Enterprise; Mas Mohammad, who is running Loadshift business; and August Piao, who is running the Escrow business.

As always, in the Q&A, you may direct your questions to myself or anyone of the executives in the room or follow-up afterwards for a one-on-one by e-mailing at investor@freelancer.com. At Freelancer, we are building the Amazon services. We're in the fields of labor, payments and freight. We have 3 businesses that are all very strategic and groundbreaking in their own right and world-leading. Freelancer is the world's largest online crowdsourcing marketplace with over 82 million people, connecting people from all around the world in any country where there's electricity in the Internet that we're able to legally operate. Escrow is the world's largest online Escrow company that secured over $7.7 million in payments for expensive and complicated items. And Loadshift business is an Australian-only business, but the largest heavy haulage freight marketplace in the country that we will be at some point in the future, expanding overseas.

We are also solving trillion dollar problems. Each of the fields of labor payments and freight are very large trillion dollar markets. In the field of freelancer, 5 billion people need a better job and intellectual capital is the battleground in the 21st century, as Mike Milken says. The defining characteristic of the 21st century will be