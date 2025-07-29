Rates Spark: Post-Trade Deal, The Spotlight Shifts To Data

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Rates didn't move much in reaction to the EU trade deal.
  • If anything, eurozone markets seemed slightly disappointed by the details.
  • In the US, we have important jobs data this week, which may drive the next rates move.
  • Meanwhile, Dutch pension reforms could leave an important mark on fixed-income markets.

By Michiel Tukker

With an EU trade deal reached, focus will shift to the data

There has been a muted market reaction to the announcement of a US-EU trade deal, shifting the focus to the

