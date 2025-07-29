ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Despite trade wars, battlefield wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, declining earnings estimates and a deteriorating fiscal outlook, the S&P 500 Index is up 6.2% at the year’s halfway mark.
- An overweight to energy and underweight to IT were the largest detractors in terms of sector attribution.
- An underweight to IT and an overweight to energy, as well as stock selection in the communication services, health care, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors weighed on relative results.
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.