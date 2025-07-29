Why I Won't Buy Tesla Stock -- And Why You Might Want To Sell

Millennial Dividends
7.93K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla faces declining sales, contracting margins, and brand damage, with increased competition eroding its market share in Europe and California.
  • Musk's political ventures and overpromising on new initiatives like robotaxis have not translated into tangible financial results or clear growth guidance.
  • At a P/E of 150+, Tesla's valuation offers no margin of safety, especially given three years of negative EPS growth and uncertain future profitability.
  • I maintain my sell rating, as Q2 earnings were dismal and I expect further weakness in H2, with only a temporary Q3 boost from expiring EV credits.

new Tesla Model Y Juniper glossy finish, standing in showroom, advanced technology, evolution ev, Frankfurt - February 3, 2025

Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To put it simply: Musk's promises aren't working it's magic no more.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares crashed 9% last week on Thursday as the company once again reported dismall Q2 earnings.

Following Musk's post-election

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.93K Followers
I’m a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 company, investing with a long runway—30 years to retirement and plenty of compounding ahead. I write about building a thoughtful portfolio that balances strong growth potential with solid fundamentals. My focus is on high-quality businesses, mostly in the U.S. and Europe—companies with staying power, industry-leading profitability, low leverage, and room to grow. I’m especially interested in portfolio strategy, capital allocation, and what makes a business truly worth holding for the long haul. Investing, for me, is about more than just returns—it’s a way to challenge my thinking, stay curious, and move steadily toward financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News