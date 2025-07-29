GENIUS Act, Stablecoins, Web3 And Investing In The Intelligence Economy

BullBear Trading
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • The GENIUS Act provides proactive, innovation-friendly regulation for stablecoins, catalyzing the creation of a new digital dollar ecosystem.
  • Stablecoins solve key problems of the legacy financial system—slow, expensive, fragmented, and exclusionary—by enabling fast, low-cost, borderless transactions.
  • Regulatory clarity accelerates stablecoin adoption, empowering the Web3 economy.
  • Investors can gain exposure to this trend via ETH ETFs, Web3 platforms like Coinbase, and digital transformation ETFs such as BITQ and DAPP.

Stablecoin

JLGutierrez

(Part 3 in the "Investing in the Intelligence Economy" series)

The recently passed "GENIUS Act" is being widely framed as "stablecoin regulation". Regulation is generally perceived as restrictive, limiting, and punishing. But in this case, the appropriately named "Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins" Act proactively facilitates

This article was written by

Steven Vincent has been studying and trading the markets since 1998 and is a member of the Market Technicians Association. He is proprietor of BullBear Trading which provides market technical analysis, timing and guidance to subscribers. He focuses on intermediate to long term swing trading. When he is not charting and analyzing the markets, he’s the author and thought leader at The Singularity Project.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

