OFSSO: A 7.5% Baby Bond IPO From OFS Capital

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • OFS Capital's new 7.5% Notes (OFSSO) offer a yield near 7.7%, but the company's asset coverage cushion is thin and trending lower.
  • Our credit quality assessment rates OFS as highly speculative (B2), making OFSSO riskier than most BDC baby bonds in the sector.
  • While interest coverage is adequate, several peer BDC baby bonds offer higher yields and safer credit profiles than OFSSO at current prices.
  • Given limited asset coverage and better alternatives, I have no investment interest in OFSSO at this time.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trade With Beta: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Scientist and Engineer inspecting data on screens in control room for high field spherical tokamak ST40 Nuclear Fusion reactor

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

This is our next-in-line article in which we turn attention to a newly listed fixed-income security on the exchange. This time, our informational article will be about OFS Capital's (NASDAQ:OFS) latest addition to

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.86K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OFS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OFS
--
OFSSO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News