Policy Reactions Narrow Global Growth Gaps
Summary
- The first half of 2025 generated plenty of news flow to worry about, including tariffs, wars, and the DeepSeek moment. Yet, equity markets performed well.
- The world outside of the United States has performed significantly better than the United States for the first time in nearly a decade.
- In our opinion, a flurry of policy changes by the Trump administration has forced countries around the world to grapple with now-inescapable challenges.
- The proliferation of economic growth as an outcome of solving current challenges is perhaps less surprising than meets the eye.
