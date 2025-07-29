'Meme Stock'-Induced Euphoria? Not Quite

Summary

  • Meme stocks took center stage last week as retail investors piled into these speculative names, often using options for leverage.
  • OPEN was the most active name in terms of options activity last Monday, accounting for 10% of all single stock option volume that day.
  • While the options activity in these meme stocks is certainly speculative, we’re not seeing broader spillovers into other names yet.
  • Right now, the meme craze is still an idiosyncratic phenomenon, not a sign of broader market euphoria.

By Mandy Xu

Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities were mixed across asset classes last week as stocks powered to new highs. Equity volatility fell, with the VIX® index down 1.5 pts to a 5-month low of 14.9%. Interest rates, FX, and credit volatilities all declined

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

