United States Cellular's Transformation To Array Digital Puts Baby Bonds On Edge
Summary
- UZF is basically a 5.5 % baby bond maturing in 2070. It’s a callable security starting in March 2026 that’s tied to USM’s credit profile.
- However, note that US Cellular is selling its wireless business to T-Mobile for $4.4 billion. It will also rebrand into Array Digital and pivot to tower leasing.
- This deal will fund a special dividend for USM shareholders, which could leave Array Digital with a somewhat riskier profile than USM pre-transaction.
- Unfortunately, there are many variables at play regarding what Array Digital will look like after the dust settles. This is why I think UZF’s yield isn’t compelling enough for a bullish.
