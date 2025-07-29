The Nvidia China Revenue Return: Could It Be Irrelevant?

Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia's fundamentals improve with the potential return of China revenue, but immediate recovery is unlikely due to lost momentum and potential inroads of alternative suppliers.
  • While the China ban is set to be lifted, the had already bottomed on the news it no longer could sell the H20 to China, and rallied since then.
  • Despite all-time highs, valuation remains below previous peaks, though revenue growth is still expected to slow even with China sales restored.
  • I remain cautious while Nvidia's stock and the markets remain at all-time highs.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Cache get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China.

William_Potter

A few weeks ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) became the first company to reach a $4 trillion market cap. Leading up to that crown jewel, the stock has continued to climb in the face of some headwinds, not the least of which was

Join The Top AI And Tech Investing Group

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, if you want more of this two-fold analysis, step up to being a paid subscriber to my Investor Group Tech Cache with a full one-month paid trial and read more of this type of analysis on other tech stocks and assets.

This article was written by

Joe Albano
16.97K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in electrical and software engineering. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech, including AI, as he has called it accurately over the last several years.

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cache where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News