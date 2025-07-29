According to Visible Alpha consensus, Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) total revenues expected for Q2 have remained stable at $162.2 billion, driven by continued resilience in Amazon’s online retail and AWS businesses. Consensus expectations for AWS expectations have remained around $30.7 billion. The focus
Amazon Earnings Preview: Fiscal Q2 2025
Summary
- According to Visible Alpha consensus, Amazon's total revenues expected for Q2 remained stable at $162.2 billion, driven by continued resilience in Amazon’s online retail and AWS businesses.
- The tariff issues continue to present challenges to the outlook.
- AWS margin came in at 39% last quarter, and for Q2, it is expected to drop down to 35% quarter-over-quarter.
