Tobii AB (publ) (TBIIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Anand Srivatsa - Chief Executive Officer

Asa Wiren - Interim Executive VP & Interim CFO

Anand Srivatsa

Welcome again, everyone. Joining me today on this Q2 earnings presentation is Asa Wiren, our Interim CFO. And I'm going to walk you through some of our results and also will talk you through some of the detailed financials.

Now in the second quarter, Tobii continued to execute on our communicated strategies to stay on a path of sustained profitability and improved cash flow. Specifically, at the end of Q1, we shared our intention to strengthen our cash position and to continue a strategic review to focus our business via cost reductions and portfolio optimization. I am pleased that we can clearly demonstrate progress on all of these fronts.

Our free cash flow for Q2 2025 improved by nearly SEK 200 million versus Q2 2024. A significant contributor to the improved cash flow was the new agreement we signed with Dynavox Group, which included a SEK 100 million prepurchase of components. On the cost reduction front, we have achieved SEK 263 million of cash-related OpEx savings versus our Q2 2024 baseline, significantly exceeding the SEK 200 million target we set last year. These reductions have also played a significant role in the improved cash flow.

Finally, as we have reviewed our product portfolio with an emphasis on focus, we have made the decision to take a onetime write-off of intangible assets of around SEK 48 million. Given all of these activities, there are significant onetime effects in this quarter, but in total, we