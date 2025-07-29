TSMC: The Most Important AI Play Is Still Ridiculously Cheap (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- TSMC's Q2 results showcased record revenue and accelerating profit growth, underpinned by strong margins and robust cash generation.
- Technological leadership remains TSMC's core advantage, with the upcoming N2 and A16 nodes driving multi-year revenue pipelines and customer lock-in.
- Global manufacturing expansion, especially in the US, Japan, and Europe, strengthens TSMC's moat and hedges geopolitical risks, despite near-term margin dilution.
- Valuation remains compelling with sector-leading growth and margins at a discount multiple; I upgrade TSM to a strong buy, watching FX risk closely.
