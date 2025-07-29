METW: Harvesting Meta's Mag 7 Momo On A Weekly Basis

Sean Daly
Summary

  • METW offers a unique weekly income stream by leveraging Meta Platforms’ returns, targeting 120% of META’s weekly performance via derivatives.
  • The ETF is innovative but carries outsized risks: single-stock concentration, leverage, and counterparty risk, with no guarantee of achieving its weekly objective.
  • With a high 0.99% expense ratio and no long-term track record, METW’s appeal lies in its potential for enhanced income.
  • METW may suit older investors seeking consistent, tax-advantaged income, but thorough due diligence is essential given its novelty and risk profile.

Metaverse Technology concepts. Hand holding virtual reality infinity symbol.New generation technology.Global network technology and innovation.

Galeanu Mihai

The Roundhill META WeeklyPay™ ETF (BATS:METW) is a “first-of-its-kind” fund that operates according to a rather intriguing process.

Ostensibly designed for investors seeking “a combination of income and growth potential,” the fund provides something far more unique and, dare I

Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space.  He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009.  He was educated at Columbia University.  He has also written extensively on real estate and  economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds.    Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

