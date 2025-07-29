AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is set to report Q2'25 earnings on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. AMETEK has relatively negative analyst sentiment going into Q2'25 earnings, with EPS being revised 0x up and 12x down in the last 90
Ametek Has Major Macroeconomic Tailwinds Pushing For Growth In H2
Summary
- I am upgrading AMETEK to a 'Buy' with a $199 price target, anticipating an earnings surprise despite negative analyst sentiment.
- Aerospace, defense, and power markets may provide strong tailwinds, while industrials and medical devices are set for recovery as inventory digestion winds down.
- Recent acquisitions, robust US/EU industrial investments, and macroeconomic certainty from tariff policy position AME for moderate growth in FY25 and beyond.
- AMETEK's financials remain solid with low leverage and efficient working capital, supporting my positive outlook and valuation at 18.56x eFY27 EV/aEBITDA.
