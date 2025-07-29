PDI's 13.8% Yield - Despite Coverage Shortfall, CEF Worth Considering

Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PIMCO is the premier bond CEF manager despite a distribution-coverage shortfall across its taxable funds.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund dwarfs the competition in terms of assets under management and also offers one of the largest and most tempting distribution yields (currently 13.8%).
  • This report reviews critical risks and potential rewards and then concludes with my strong opinion on investing.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Panorama of the MacArthur Causeway in Miami

Despite Distribution Coverage Shortfall, PDI Worth Considering (Blue Harbinger)

THEPALMER

Just like inflation is a hidden tax on your money, so is return of capital ("ROC") on your big-yield closed-end fund ("CEF"). For example, PIMCO's taxable CEFs are particularly impressive and attractive, just not as much so

And if you are looking for additional big-yield opportunities, PDI is just one of 25 positions in the Blue Harbinger High Income NOW portfolio (9.9% aggregate yield).

- Learn More, Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger
20.76K Followers

I founded Blue Harbinger Research (2015) to help you manage your own investments. I am happy to share a subset of my content on Seeking Alpha.

I am also the owner of a private investment management firm that I founded in 2021. Previously, I was a multibillion-dollar pension fund manager and a buyside portfolio manager.

I hold an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

blueharbinger.com | x.com/hinesmarkd | linkedin.com/in/hinesmarkd

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News