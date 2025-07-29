Asia-Pacific M&A Activity Could Get A Boost Once Trade Tensions Resolve

Jul. 29, 2025
Summary

  • M&A activity in Asia-Pacific continued to seesaw as dealmakers likely waited for clarity to emerge on global trade negotiations.
  • The aggregate value of M&A deals in the region declined 21.3% year-over-year to $28.87 billion in June.
  • On July 23, the US reached a deal with Japan, on top of the 15% tariffs on Japanese goods exported to the country, investing $550 billion in the US as a vehicle to enhance access for American exports.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

