Chipotle Mexican Grill Hints At Q3 2025 Recovery

Summary

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill's negative comparable sales performance continues in FQ2 2025, as the management lowers their FY 2025 guidance and the stock plunges by double digits.
  • This is despite the management hinting at a possible recovery in its comparable sales performance in June and early July 2025 at approximately +8% YoY.
  • The uncertain macroeconomic outlook does not help as well, with Chipotle Mexican Grill unlikely to enjoy a similar boost from higher pricing attributed to the reduced spending elasticity.
  • On the other hand, Chipotle Mexican Grill's organically funded growth cadence, richer balance sheet, and ongoing share retirement cannot be ignored indeed.
  • Combined with the established $45s floor, we believe that the stock still offers rich double-digit upside potential, despite the potentially prolonged recovery path.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

Macro Uncertainties Reverse CMG's Previous High-Growth Cadence - Meltdown Demonstrates Its Bullish Support At $45s Ranges

We previously covered Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CMG) in May 2025, discussing how the company had proven its mettle

