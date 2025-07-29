Revvity: Not A Healthy Diagnosis For This Life Science Business

Jul. 29, 2025 7:13 AM ETRevvity, Inc. (RVTY) StockRVTY
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Revvity continues to struggle post-pandemic, with poor capital allocation and stagnant business performance leading to several lost years.
  • Despite some recovery, recent results show only modest growth and flat earnings.
  • The company’s premium valuation is eroding, as execution issues and underwhelming growth persist, despite some debt reduction and share buybacks.
  • I remain cautious on RVTY, as it has not lived up to its positioning, and past M&A decisions continue to weigh on performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Group of agriculture experts with digital tablet discussing crop development in modern farm

Luis Alvarez

Little over a year ago, it was clear that Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) was facing continued struggles, with 2024 becoming another lost year. The former PerkinElmer business was struggling in a post-pandemic environment due to poor capital allocation decisions and stagnant business

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs, and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.95K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RVTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News