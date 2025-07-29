Global equity markets rallied, with the MSCI ACWI Index advancing 11.53% in the second quarter. Global fixed income also performed well, as the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index returned 4.52%. Value stocks significantly lagged growth over the quarter, with the MSCI ACWI Value Index
Aristotle International Equity ADR Q2 2025 Commentary
- For the second quarter of 2025, Aristotle Capital’s International Equity ADR Composite posted a total return of 10.18% gross of fees (10.05% net of fees).
- From a sector perspective, the portfolio’s underperformance relative to the MSCI EAFE Index can be primarily attributed to allocation effects.
- Consistent with our long-term horizon and low turnover, there were no new purchases or sales completed during the quarter.
- We anchor our investment approach in what we believe to be more reliable and enduring: the fundamentals of individual businesses and their long-term potential.
