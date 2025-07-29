Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) now looks like a reasonable idea to buy. The basis of my investment thesis is that Freeport shares receive support from several directions at once. First, copper now has a structurally strong history: electrification of transport, the growth of renewable energy, and large-scale
Freeport-McMoRan: Re-Rating Ahead On Strong Fundamentals
Summary
- Freeport-McMoRan is a compelling buy, due to strong copper demand, limited new supply, and a leading market position supporting a long-term bull thesis.
- Financial performance is robust, with rising margins, solid profitability, and shares trading at a discount to peers, despite superior scale and asset quality.
- My DCF and comparative analysis indicate a fair value of $50 per share, offering 11–12% upside, supported by conservative guidance and potential outperformance.
- Risks exist but are manageable. Freeport’s flexible payout, buybacks, and operational resilience make the current entry point attractive for investors.
