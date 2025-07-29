To me, with the S&P 500 continuing to notch new records every day, there has never been a better time for investors to adopt careful stock-picking. In particular, I'm focusing on rotating more of my portfolio out of
Warby Parker: Plenty Of Growth Catalysts As Customer Base Expands
Summary
- I'm rotating into small-cap stocks with unique growth catalysts, like Warby Parker, as the S&P 500 hits new highs.
- With just 1% market penetration in a $68B U.S. eyewear market, WRBY's growth runway is substantial; I rate it a buy.
- Key upside drivers include store expansion, rising contact lens sales, and potential product partnerships with Google.
- The company is currently growing adjusted EBITDA at a 30% y/y pace, helping to justify a rather rich valuation.
- We should keep a close eye on tariff impacts, and Warby Parker is likely to update its guidance expectations based on the latest tariff rates when it reports earnings on August 7.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WRBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.