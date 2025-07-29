Warby Parker: Plenty Of Growth Catalysts As Customer Base Expands

Jul. 29, 2025 7:26 AM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY) StockWRBY
Gary Alexander
31.52K Followers

Summary

  • I'm rotating into small-cap stocks with unique growth catalysts, like Warby Parker, as the S&P 500 hits new highs.
  • With just 1% market penetration in a $68B U.S. eyewear market, WRBY's growth runway is substantial; I rate it a buy.
  • Key upside drivers include store expansion, rising contact lens sales, and potential product partnerships with Google.
  • The company is currently growing adjusted EBITDA at a 30% y/y pace, helping to justify a rather rich valuation.
  • We should keep a close eye on tariff impacts, and Warby Parker is likely to update its guidance expectations based on the latest tariff rates when it reports earnings on August 7.

Warby Parker in Chicago, IL.

Joe Hendrickson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To me, with the S&P 500 continuing to notch new records every day, there has never been a better time for investors to adopt careful stock-picking. In particular, I'm focusing on rotating more of my portfolio out of

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
31.52K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WRBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WRBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WRBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WRBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News