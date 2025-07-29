PennantPark Investment Corp (NYSE:PNNT) is a BDC that I've covered a few times, most recently last August. Ahead of Q3 results on August 11th, I've decided to start fresh with a new thesis, and
PennantPark Investment: Safe Hold Ahead Of Q3
Summary
- PennantPark Investment Corp (PNNT) is a BDC focused on lending to core middle market companies, targeting higher yields and defensive sectors.
- The portfolio emphasizes floating-rate loans, benefiting from rising interest rates, and includes equity co-investments for potential capital gains.
- Over time, management has improved underwriting, reduced exposure to risky sectors, and prioritized shareholder returns through dividends and occasional buybacks.
- I view PNNT as a decent income investment and rate it a Hold, becoming a Buy under $6.50.
