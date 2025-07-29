Franklin Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • US stocks advanced during the second quarter of 2025 as equity markets rebounded from April’s lows and continued to rally through June, despite bouts of volatility.
  • Temporary delays in tariff hikes, reduced fears of a recession, growing expectations of interest-rate cuts later in the year and easing geopolitical tensions helped drive US stocks higher.
  • We remained selective among equities and added to high-quality names.
  • Moreover, we reduced exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds and added to agency mortgage-backed securities to enhance yield and diversification.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

Performance Review

  • Franklin Income Fund outperformed its benchmark, the Blended 50% MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index + 25% Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index + 25% Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FCISX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FCISX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCISX
--
FKINX
--
FNCFX
--
FRIAX
--
FKIQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News