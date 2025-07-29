We are nearing the Q2 2025 report coming from Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL). Some investors might want to wait until the report is released, before deciding how to approach this stock. But there is a catch...
Why Orion Properties Might Be The Most Undervalued Office REIT In 2025
Summary
- Orion Properties is extremely undervalued, trading below even a low-ball acquisition offer, creating a compelling pre-earnings opportunity.
- Management's rejection of takeover bids signals confidence in ONL's intrinsic value, which I conservatively estimate to be much higher than the current share price.
- ONL's repositioning, asset sales, and re-tenanting efforts are set to boost cash flow and support a future dividend reinstatement.
- Despite high risk, the current depressed valuation offers significant upside if office market conditions stabilize; I am holding for long-term recovery.
- I strongly considered upgrading my rating but chose to wait for the Q2 results, taking a more prudent stance than I normally would with a deep-value opportunity like ONL.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.