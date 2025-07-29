Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The taxable fixed income market experienced periods of volatility, but posted a modest gain during the second quarter.
  • Investor sentiment was impacted by several factors, including persistent trade uncertainty, signs of global economic strains, questions over future Fed's monetary policy, mounting fiscal concerns, and hostilities between Israel and Iran.
  • Muni fundamentals remained resilient.
  • While strong revenue collections are indicative of credit resiliency in the muni market, the pace of credit rating improvement from the three major rating agencies has slowed so far this year.

Performance Review

  • Overweights to Kentucky and New Hampshire securities contributed to performance.
  • Overweight duration positioning was a detractor from returns as yields slightly increased.
  • Security selection within the local general obligation (“GO”) and transportation sectors detracted from results.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries.

