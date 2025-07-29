Palantir: No Room For Error Left (Earnings Preview)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • Palantir is set to report Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, with consensus expecting $939 million in revenue (+39% YoY) and $0.14 EPS (+54% YoY).
  • The company's business momentum remains strong, but its valuation is stretched at 96x FY2025 sales and over 200x forward earnings, leaving no margin for error.
  • Upcoming Q2 results are likely to beat expectations, but any slowdown or lack of positive surprises could trigger a sharp correction.
  • Recent DoD diversification efforts and lofty growth assumptions add risk; investors should exercise caution and conduct their own due diligence.
  • Despite likely strong results, the author maintains a "Hold" rating, citing extreme valuation and the potential for a dramatic correction if growth expectations falter.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

My Thesis Update

I initiated my investment coverage of Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock in January 2024 with a "Buy" rating, viewing its dip at the time as a real gift for growth investors. As time went on and the stock's valuation multiples

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.72K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
PLTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News