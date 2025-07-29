Franklin Mutual International Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • International equity markets, as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index in US dollar terms, rose in Q2 2025, overcoming the increased volatility at the start of the period following the US tariff announcement.
  • Easing global trade tensions, which reduced fears of a recession, as well as a weaker US dollar supported non-US equities.
  • While we believe there are reasons to be optimistic about the markets, we think uncertainty surrounding trade and geopolitics could continue to generate pockets of volatility in the near term.
  • Recent US policy shifts have led European officials to enact changes which we think are bolstering conditions for improved economic growth and competitiveness, which should begin to appear in 2026, accelerating over the next couple of years.

Value concept. VALUE wording on increasing wooden block on coins stacking.

SmileStudioAP

Performance Review

  • The Fund (Class Z) underperformed its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Value Index, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Babcock International (OTCPK:BCKIF), a UK-based defense company, contributed to relative returns on optimism the company may benefit

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About TEMIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TEMIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMEUX
--
MEURX
--
TEMIX
--
TEURX
--
FMURX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News