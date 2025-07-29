PPT: Multisector Bond CEF, 8.6% Distribution
Summary
- PPT is a multisector CEF with low leverage, primarily exposed to mortgages and high-yield corporates, offering dynamic portfolio management in today's environment.
- The fund is conservatively positioned with a significant cash allocation and low duration, reducing rate sensitivity but still exposed to tight corporate spreads.
- PPT trades at a -4% discount to NAV, near the top of its historical range, and its high distribution rate is not fully covered by income.
- Given fair valuation and limited near-term catalysts, we rate PPT as a 'Hold', with upside potential mainly if the Fed cuts rates aggressively.
