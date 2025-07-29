ClearBridge Appreciation Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 29, 2025 10:26 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • The ClearBridge Appreciation Portfolios showed strong upside participation in the S&P 500 Index’s rally in the second quarter, trailing the benchmark modestly.
  • The ClearBridge Appreciation Portfolios showed strong upside participation in the S&P 500 Index’s rally in the second quarter, trailing the benchmark modestly.
  • Stock selection in the health care, industrials and financials sectors, an IT underweight and a materials overweight detracted.

Upward trend in costs and service bills theme. Overhead shot of piggy bank, cash, calculator, planner, maple leaves, acorns on soft blue backdrop with space for text or promotion

InspirationGP/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Four of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 outperformed the overall index in the quarter — though only two produced meaningful outperformance — as the market was driven by a return to AI leadership.

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News