Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has maintained a consistent climb towards new all-time highs since our last coverage, underscoring investors’ confidence in the durability of its competitive moat amid a deteriorating macro backdrop. This is further corroborated
Microsoft Q4 FY 2025 Earnings Preview: Buy Now Or Wait?
Summary
- Microsoft Corporation stock has surged towards new all-time highs since our last coverage, underscoring investors' confidence in the company's AI strategy, alongside its favorable positioning as a potential tariff haven.
- However, MSFT stock's ballooning valuation premium may be decoupling from the underlying business' fundamental prospects.
- In addition to uncertain business implications from the upcoming tariffs, Microsoft also faces a growing range of company-specific challenges that remains underappreciated at its current valuation.
- Investors' focus is likely to dwell on whether Microsoft can provide improved visibility into its AI monetization trajectory at the upcoming earnings.
- This will be a critical factor for offsetting near-term execution challenges and maintaining durability to the stock's valuation premium at current levels.
