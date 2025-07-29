Fidelity Total Bond ETF Q2 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
Summary

  • U.S. investment-grade bonds gained 1.21% in Q2, driven by volatility from trade and fiscal policy uncertainty, but ended with strong June performance.
  • The Fidelity Total Bond ETF outperformed its benchmark by overweighting risk assets like high-yield and emerging-market debt, and intermediate-duration bonds.
  • The fund remains positioned for value in intermediate corporates and risk assets, while underweighting Treasurys and long-dated investment-grade credit.
  • Despite ongoing volatility and macro uncertainty, we focus on disciplined security selection and risk management to generate strong risk-adjusted returns over the cycle.

Taxable Bond Market Review

U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds gained 1.21% in the second quarter, as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, amid heightened volatility driven largely by market uncertainty around U.S. trade and fiscal policy. Year to date, the index has gained 4.02%.

Fidelity Investments
Fidelity's mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

