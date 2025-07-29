TeamViewer SE (TMVWF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TeamViewer SE (OTCPK:TMVWF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Bisera Grubesic

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to TeamViewer's Q2 earnings call. I am Bisera Grubesic, Head of IR, and I am joined today by our CEO, Oliver; CFO, Michael; and CCO, Mark.

Oliver will run you through the quarterly business highlights. Mark will talk about our new product launches in the DEX and digital workplace space and Michael will present the financials. The presentation will be concluded by a Q&A session.

Same as in Q1, we will present non-IFRS pro forma top line and adjusted EBITDA performance. And please note that you can find the important notice and the APM disclosure on Slides 2 and 3. And with this, I hand it over to Oliver to kick off our presentation.