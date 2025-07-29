Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) common units (shares) currently offer an extremely attractive 7.45% forward distribution yield. Such a high yield is not a result of some sudden sharp unit price decline but is explained by the company's strong capital allocation
Energy Transfer: Unmatched Mix Of Yield And Stability
Summary
- Energy Transfer LP offers a compelling 7.45% forward yield, supported by a resilient, diversified business mix and robust U.S. energy production tailwinds.
- Energy Transfer's disciplined capital allocation, healthy balance sheet, and consistent distribution growth reinforce the reliability of its high yield and future payouts.
- Strategic growth projects, especially in NGL exports, position ET to benefit from the ongoing U.S. shale boom and global energy transition trends.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.