Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
David L. Gitlin - Chairman & CEO
Michael Rednor - Corporate Participant
Patrick P. Goris - Senior VP, Interim Controller & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Amit Singh Mehrotra - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Christopher M. Snyder - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Jeffrey Todd Sprague - Vertical Research Partners, LLC
Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC
Scott Reed Davis - Melius Research LLC
Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Carrier's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Michael Rednor, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Michael Rednor
Good morning, and welcome to Carrier's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are David Gitlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Goris, Chief Financial Officer.
Except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and certain significant nonrecurring items such as acquisition and divestiture-related costs. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast.
We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Carrier's SEC filings, including our Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, provide details on important factors
- Read more current CARR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts