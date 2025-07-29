Applied Digital: Why I Like The Stock Heading Into Earnings
Summary
- I remain bullish on Applied Digital going into 4Q25. The recent cooldown should be viewed as a buying opportunity ahead of Q4 earnings.
- Applied Digital’s purpose-built, AI-focused data centers and strategic power access give it a significant edge over legacy competitors retrofitting older facilities.
- The CoreWeave deal validates Applied Digital’s positioning, but its financial impact won’t be seen until FY25; future lease expansions are likely.
- It does carry premium valuation metrics, but Applied Digital’s unique infrastructure and early-mover advantage in AI hosting justify optimism for long-term growth.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Applied Digital stock and why I see more upsides ahead.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.