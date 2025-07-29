Endesa, S.A. (ELEZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Endesa, S.A. (OTCPK:ELEZF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Damian Bogas Galvez - CEO & Executive Director

Mar Martinez - Head of Investor Relations

Marco Palermo - General Manager of Administration, Finance & Control

Conference Call Participants

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Arturo Murua Daza - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Fernando Garcia - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Javier Suarez Hernandez - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Jenny Ping - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Jorge Guimarães - JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division

Manuel Gonzalez Palomo - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Pedro António Alves - Banco BPI, S.A., Research Division

Peter Andrew Bisztyga - BofA Securities, Research Division

Robert John Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Mar Martinez

Good morning to all the people connected. Welcome to the first half 2025 results presentation, which will be hosted as always by Endesa CEO, Jose Bogas; and the CFO, Marco Palermo. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session open to those connected on the call and on the web.

Thank you. And now let me hand over to Jose Bogas.

Jose Damian Bogas Galvez

Thank you, Mar, and good morning, everybody. I would like to open this presentation by highlighting the solid performance delivered across all our businesses during the first half of 2025. This has led to a strong cash generation and operating results, confirming the strength and resilience of our business model. The energy framework during this period was marked by the April 28 blackout and the implementation of the subsequent measures, mainly aimed at reinforcing security of supply as well as we will elaborate on later during the presentation.

Today, more than ever, Spain needs to bring its network investment