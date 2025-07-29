Siltronic AG (SSLLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siltronic AG (OTCPK:SSLLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Schmitt - CFO & Member of Executive Board

Michael Heckmeier - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board

Verena Stutze - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Conference Call Participants

Amelia Banks - BofA Securities, Research Division

Constantin Harald Hesse - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Florian Treisch - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Harry Blaiklock - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jimmy Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Martin Jungfleisch - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to the presentation of Siltronic's Q2 2025 Results. Please note that this call is being recorded and streamed on Siltronic's website. The call will also be available as an on-demand version later today. Your participation in this call implies your consent with this.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Verena Stutze, Head of Investor Relations and Communications of Siltronic AG.

Verena Stutze

Thank you, Elaine. Welcome, everybody, to our Q2 2025 results presentation. This call will also be webcast live on siltronic.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website shortly after the end of the call. Our CEO, Michael Heckmeier; and our CFO, Claudia Schmitt, will give you an overview of our financials, the current market developments and our guidance. After the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. Please note that management's comments during this call will include forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in today's press release and presentation. All documents relating to our Q2 2025 reporting are available on our website.