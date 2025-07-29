Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Kirshenbaum - Investor Relations Officer

Mark A. Ragosa - Senior VP & CFO

Ross Michael Moat - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer

Sanj K. Patel - CEO & Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

David Matthew Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

Eva Fortea-Verdejo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Roger Song - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Kiniksa Pharmaceutical Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Jonathan Kirshenbaum, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Kiniksa's call to discuss our second quarter 2025 financial results and recent portfolio execution. A press release highlighting these results can be found on our website under the Investors section.

As for the agenda for today's call, our Chief Executive Officer, Sanj K. Patel, will start with an introduction and overview of our business. Ross Moat, Kiniksa's Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on ARCALYST commercial execution, then Mark Ragosa, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our second quarter 2025 financial results. Finally, Sanj will share closing remarks and kick off the Q&A session, for which John F. Paolini, our Chief Medical Officer; and Eben Tessari, our Chief Operating Officer, will also be on the line.

Before getting started, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements today that are subject to risks and