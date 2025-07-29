Aluminium's Green Transformation: Can Europe Compete With China And The U.S.?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • European aluminium producers face a threefold challenge: cheap Chinese imports, escalating US tariffs, and Big Tech’s ability to pay high power prices.
  • These pressures could accelerate a movement away from energy-intensive primary production in favour of sustainable aluminium recycling solutions.
  • While Europe’s aluminium sector faces mounting obstacles, these pressures are likely to accelerate the shift toward recycling.

Aluminium processing plant

Ozgur Donmaz

By Gerben Hieminga, Edse Dantuma, Ewa Manthey and Coco Zhang

Three challenges for European aluminium producers

Transforming the aluminium industry to become greener presents both significant costs and the need for substantial investment, particularly in primary aluminium production. This

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

