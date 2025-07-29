American Tower Corporation (AMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Reeb - Corporate Participant

Rodney M. Smith - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Steven O. Vondran - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Funk - BofA Securities, Research Division

Nicholas Ralph Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Richard Hamilton Prentiss - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Tower Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the call over to your host, Kate Reeb, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kate Reeb

Good morning, and thank you for joining American Tower's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We have posted a presentation, which we will refer to throughout our prepared remarks under the Investor Relations tab of our website, www.americantower.com. I am joined on the call today by Steven Vondran, our President and CEO; and Rod Smith, our Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that our comments will contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Examples of these statements include our expectations regarding future growth, including our 2025 outlook, capital allocation and future operating performance and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You should be aware that certain factors may affect us in the future