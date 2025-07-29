DTE Energy Company (DTE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David S. Ruud - Executive VP & CFO
Gerardo Norcia - CEO & Chairman
Joi M. Harris - President & COO
Matt Krupinski - Director of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Aidan Charles Kelly - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Andrew Marc Weisel - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Anthony Christopher Crowdell - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
David Keith Arcaro - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Nicholas Joseph Campanella - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Paul Basch Michael Fremont - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division
Sophie Ksenia Karp - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Rebecca, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DTE Energy Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Matt Krupinski. Please begin.
Matt Krupinski
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you to read the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the presentation, including the reference to forward-looking statements. Our presentation also includes references to operating earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings provided in the appendix. With us this morning are Jerry Norcia, Chairman and CEO; Joi Harris, President and COO; and Dave Ruud, Executive Vice President and CFO. And now I'll turn it over to Jerry to start our call this morning.
Gerardo Norcia
Thanks, Matt. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I hope everyone is having a healthy and safe year so far. This morning, we will discuss the
- Read more current DTE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts