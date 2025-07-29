This may be an unpopular opinion in today's momentum-driven market, but my core strategy amid fresh S&P 500 records isn't to chase the market's high-flying winners. Instead, I'm solidly focused on finding recent decliners, albeit those that are still backed by strong fundamentals and
GitLab: A Great Dip To Buy
Summary
- I'm focused on value plays like GitLab, which offers strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation after a recent decline.
- Despite a modest FY26 outlook, GitLab continues to deliver 20%+ growth and benefits from AI-driven demand tailwinds.
- GitLab trades at a significant discount to peers, making it a rare high-growth stock with a reasonable valuation in today's market.
- I reiterate my "Buy" rating, viewing the recent dip as a compelling entry point for long-term investors seeking safety and upside.
