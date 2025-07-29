Corning Incorporated (GLW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann H. S. Nicholson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Edward A. Schlesinger - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Wendell P. Weeks - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

George Charles Notter - Wolfe Research, LLC

John Ezekiel E. Roberts - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Steven Bryant Fox - Fox Advisors LLC

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ann H. S. Nicholson

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With me today are Wendell Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Schlesinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that today's remarks contain forward-looking statements that fall within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors are detailed in the company's financial reports.

You should also note that we'll be discussing our consolidated results using core performance measures, unless we specifically indicate our comments relate to GAAP data. Our core performance measures are non-GAAP measures used by management to analyze the business. For the second quarter, the difference between GAAP and core EPS primarily reflected noncash mark-to-market