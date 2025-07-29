NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been rising rapidly in the markets lately. After a brief correction in the first quarter, the stock rapidly regained the bullish momentum it had shown in 2023 and
Nvidia: I'd Still Rather Own It Than Short It
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's stock has been rising lately, thanks to some new growth catalysts having emerged.
- A major catalyst was Donald Trump agreeing to let sales of Nvidia's H20 chips to China resume. This move increased NVDA's likely 2025 earnings by billions of dollars.
- Nvidia's growth is likely to remain strong and its margins high for the foreseeable future.
- At the same time, NVDA stock does trade at very high multiples that imply high growth for a very long time--more than just a year or two.
- I explain why I'd neither buy nor short NVDA stock today, but would prefer to go long if I were somehow forced to take a position in the shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.