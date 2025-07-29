LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company holding a main asset dubbed LNZ100. Their main focus is presbyopia, a natural vision condition where the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects gradually declines with
LENZ Therapeutics: Undervalued Ahead Of PDUFA
Summary
- LNZ100 shows superior efficacy and safety in presbyopia treatment, with a strong probability of FDA approval by August 2025.
- LNZ100 outperforms competitors Vuity and Qlosi, offering faster and greater near-vision improvement with a similar safety profile.
- Financials are solid with $185M cash, and peak sales could reach $500M, supporting a Buy rating despite some market premium.
- Key risks include 'sell the news' post-approval and competition from OTC options; we recommend buying before PDUFA and considering profit-taking ahead of the decision.
