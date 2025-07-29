ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Lynne Bath - CEO, President & Non-Independent Director

Joseph Scheffler - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-end 2025 Earnings Call. We appreciate your time and interest in IPA. Today's call will be led by our CEO, Dr. Jennifer Bath; and Interim CFO, Joe Scheffler. They will provide a review of our financial performance, strategic initiatives and key operational highlights for the fourth quarter. Please note that a copy of today's presentation, along with our financial statements will be available on our company website for your reference. We encourage you to review these materials to gain a deeper understanding of our performance and strategic direction. Once again, thank you for joining.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including, but not limited to, global political and economic factors, changes in market conditions and other unforeseen business risks. Please note that these forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events unless required by law.

We strongly advise all participants to refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, including our most recent Form 20-F and other periodic reports for a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties and for a more complete understanding of the risks inherent in