I am updating my ongoing analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) in advance of Q2 2025 earnings, which will be released during the market on August 11th, and in advance of the T-Mobile (
United States Cellular Q2 Earnings Preview: Sale Value Priced In
Summary
- With T-Mobile’s $4.4 B acquisition closing on Aug 1 and a special dividend of roughly $23 per share imminent, my sum-of-the-parts math pegs United States Cellular Corporation fair value at $69.41.
- Upside rests on leasing 4,400 rural towers into a 5G data boom and monetising the deep spectrum bank; downside stems from heavy reliance on T-Mobile (>40 % tower revenue).
- Ahead of USM Q2 results on Aug 11, I maintain a Hold: the cash windfall is locked, but future value hinges on management’s execution of tower and spectrum deals.
