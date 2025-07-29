If there’s one thing I’ve learned after decades in the investment world, it’s that government policy is a precursor to change. What’s unfolding right now with artificial intelligence ('AI') in the U.S. is a full-blown industrial revolution, and it’s being backed and subsidized by the federal
Trump Just Triggered The Largest Data Center Buildout In History
- Government policy is driving a massive AI industrial revolution, with federal support accelerating data center and infrastructure development.
- Trump’s executive order fast-tracks AI data centers, unlocking billions in private investment and prioritizing projects in energy-rich states like Pennsylvania.
- AI infrastructure spending could reach $6.7 trillion globally by 2030, with surging demand for energy and skilled labor in the U.S.
- Despite early Wall Street enthusiasm, AI adoption is just beginning—early investors in this government-backed boom could see generational opportunities.
